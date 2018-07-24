Outcome Of Guber Primaries:Osun SSG Finally Resigns, Dumps APC

Published:

Secretary to the Osun State Government, Moshood Adeoti, has quit his post as well as defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Action Democratic Party (AD).





Adeoti’s decision was revealed in a letter he addressed to Governor Rauf Aregbesola on Monday.





“In view of the need to further my political aspiration, I wish to honorably resign my appointment as the Secretary to the Government of the State of Osun as well as my membership of the State Executive Council with effect from Tuesday, July 24, 2018,” the letter read in part.





“First and foremost, I wish to thank you immensely for the honor of being appointed to serve in your administration in this capacity. It has, indeed, been a humbling experience.”





Adeoti, withdrew from the APC governorship primary election on Friday over an allegation of manipulation to favor Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola.





He had stormed the office of the ADP and was received by a teeming number of supporters, contested the party’s primary and won.

