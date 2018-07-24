Otedola Fire: Lagos State Government Orders Arrest Of The Owner Of Petrol Tanker

Published:





Three weeks after, the owner of the tanker that spilled its content on Otedola bridge, Lagos-Ibadan expressway, causing a fire that claimed many lives on June 28 has been identified.





This was revealed as owners of vehicles which were burnt in the incident met at Alausa on Tuesday for deliberations and possible compensation.





The Lagos State Government said the truck has been identified as Hassan Yusuf Maiwaka of 16, Lemawa Otoro GRA, Kano State.





The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Transportation, Olufemi Salaam who presided over the meeting, said the vehicle, with number plate NSR888YQ, was registered in Nasarawa Local Government Area in Kano State on the 24th of April 2017.





Salaam said efforts were already in place to bring Maiwaka to Lagos for appropriate prosecution under law.





"I will like to inform you that the Lagos State Government has written a letter to the Commissioner of Police in the state to be able to bring this man to Lagos State from Kano, so as to be prosecuted in accordance with the law of the state, ” he said.

Share This