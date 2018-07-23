Osun SSG,Aregbesola Fight Over Guber Primaries Outcome

Published:

The Secretary to Osun State Government, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, may dump the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest the September 22, 2017 governorship election in the state on the platform of another political party.



Adeoti had announced his withdrawal from the governorship primary which produced the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, as the winner.





Speaking in Osogbo on Sunday, through the Director of Communication of his campaign organisation, Mr. Kayode Agbaje, the SSG described the primary as a charade, claiming that the outcome did not represent the wish of the majority of the people of the state and the party.



He said, “The so-called primary held on Friday was a charade. The whole thing was a charade. That is not a true reflection of what the Osun people and party members want.



“The SSG is definitely going to contest but on which platform I can’t tell you now. I am not saying he will leave the APC but he will definitely contest this election. I can assure you.”



One of the aggrieved aspirants, Mr Kunle Adegoke, had said he would challenge the conduct of the primary in court.



Adegoke had said although the direct primary was in accordance with the APC Constitution and the Nigerian constitution, the election was manipulated before its commencement to favour Oyetola.

