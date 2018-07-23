Oshiomhole Is Licking His Vomit Over "I Am Not Losing Sleep" Comment On R-APC..PDP Says

Published:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Adams Oshiomhole, chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), is licking his vomit after the ‘no loss of sleep’ comment on the Reformed-APC faction.Oshiomhole had said he could not lose sleep over the breakaway faction of the APC.Reacting to the comment, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, said Oshiomhole dismissed R-APC yet went ahead to pay a nocturnal visit to Buba Galadima, its chairman, “in what appeared a fence-mending gesture”.“The PDP holds nothing but pity for Oshiomhole, who is now licking his own vomit by going around cap in hand and begging the same compatriots whom he earlier called names like ‘inconsequential’, ‘hungry birds’ and ‘tired feet’, not to leave his sinking party,” Ologbondiyan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Unfortunately for Oshiomhole and his Presidential sponsor, events of the weeks ahead will clear all doubts that APC is dead and that Oshiomhole is just an undertaker, whose job is to cremate the derelict contraption by oppressors, who are falsely hailing themselves as messiahs.“What Oshiomhole and President Buhari, in their fantasy trip, fail to understand is that those they seek to draw into the cave are already aware of the story of the sick lion and that all animals that went visiting never returned. They know that the tiger do not offer his back for a ride without a price.“Very soon Oshiomhole and President Buhari would find themselves alone in the cursed ‘Black Pearl’ that the APC has irredeemably become.“While we understand Oshiomhole’s frustration over his inability to stop the coalition, the fact remains that he and President Buhari are fighting a lost battle in trying to destroy it.”Responding to the PDP, Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary of the APC, said the opposition party “sees every altercation as a potential opportunity for a feast”.Abdullahi described the party’s move of seeking reconciliation with R-APC as “what responsible and sensible party leaders would do”.“After three years in the wilderness, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is understandably excited with possibility of hiding its irredeemably bad image under the heap of a new coalition,” he said in a statement.“Like the vulture, PDP sees every altercation as a potential opportunity for a feast.“If PDP is not alleging wild conspiracies, they are threatening to boycott elections or announcing fake defections. What is clear with all these is that no matter how long a leopard lives, it cannot change its spots.“What President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of our Party are doing, persuading every aggrieved member not to leave the Party, is what responsible and sensible party leaders would do. Party politics is a game of number. And that game is addition. If the PDP had the same presence of mind in 2015, perhaps the calamity that befell them would have been averted.“We challenge the PDP to face Nigerians on their own merit in 2019 and stop shopping around for supporters.”https://www.thecable.ng/oshiomhole-licking-vomit-says-pdp-lose-sleep-comment