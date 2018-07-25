Oshiomhole Ignorant, Mischievous – Ngige

Published:

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has again lambasted the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.





Oshiomhole had threatened to expel the former governor of Anambra state or any other minister that failed to carry out his directive to inaugurate their boards.





But Ngige, in a statement by the Director of Press, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Samuel Olowookere, said those that said he had not inaugurated the Board of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) because he was awarding contracts were ignorant of the Procurement Act.





According to the minister, “For clarity purpose, the Ministerial Tenders Board (MTB) for the award of contracts in any Ministry is made up of the Permanent Secretary as chairman and his Directors, while in the parastatals, the Parastatals Tenders Board consists of the Chief Executive Officer (Director General or Managing Director) and his Directors.





The statement noted that the minister was not a member and therefore did not award contracts.





“When the threshold of the award is above a parastatal, such contracts are referred to the MTB for final approval. Such also is the case with the Ministerial Tenders Board threshold which is referred to the Bureau for Public Procurement and from there, to the Council of Ministers called the Federal Executive Council for treatment and ratification,” the statement added.

Share This