Osasu Igbinedion And Ohimai Amaize To Host New AIT Weekend Show

Africa Independent Television (AIT) is set to unveil ‘The Weekend’ a brand new mega TV show anchored by two astute presenters, Osasu Igbinedion and Ohimai Godwin Amaize.A contemporary breakfast show, ‘The Weekend’ is focused on analyzing entertainment, lifestyle, and political topics. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 10am.“We are very excited about this new brand. We have taken our time to put this together and we are very confident that it will revolutionize breakfast television in Nigeria. The show is the next best thing Nigerians have been waiting for as far as weekend television programming is concerned”, the Chairman of DAAR Communications Plc, Chief Raymond Dokpesi Jnr said in a statement.Show host and Producer of ‘The Weekend’, Osasu Igbinedion said; “I’m excited for the launch of The Weekend - coming to your screens very soon! It’s going to be epic.”“This is a brand new opportunity to do something fresh and radically different. I’m looking forward to this show. I can’t wait”, said co-host of ‘The Weekend’, Ohimai Godwin Amaize who is making his debut in broadcasting.‘The Weekend’ will premiere on AIT this Saturday July 21st, 2018 at 8am. Follow the show online at @WeekendShowNG on the various social media platforms and visit its website www.weekendshowng.com.