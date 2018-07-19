Ortom, Wike Meet Senate President Behind Closed In Ilorin

Published:





Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his Benue counterpart, Samuel Ortom, have arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, for a reported political meeting.





Wike was accompanied by Senator George Sekibo, Senator Adawari Pepple and Hon. Barry Mpigi.





The two governors attended a meeting with Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Kwara state Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed.





Saraki, who had earlier visited Wike in Port Harcourt, was on Tuesday welcomed to Ilorin by a mammoth crowd on his first visit to the state after his vindication by the Supreme Court over false assets declaration charges.

