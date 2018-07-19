Ondo State Govt Arrests Fake Doctor Over The Death Of Two Patients

Published:

Share This

The Ondo State Ministry of Health and the Police officials have apprehended a quack doctor, Adewale Emmanuel Owolanke, in Uso. The suspect was alleged to have operated and killed two of his patient in the community. He was arrested for allegedly causing various degrees of complications to patients.A statement issued by the Ministry and signed by its Press officer, Abooluwa Famakinwa, explained that the quack doctor was arrested after some cases of his patients ended in fatalities.According to her, the ministry had received a series of complaints from some individuals until there was a complication with one of his patients who undergo an ectopic pregnancy in his hospital. The patient was however redirected to the Federal Medical Center, Owo, where it was discovered that the operation was done by a quack medical doctor.Famakinwa explained that the hospital had been closed down by the Ministry last year when two people who were badly operated upon lost their lives but said the hospital was illegally reopened by Owolanke.She said Owolanke has three other staff at the hospital, known as Divine Hospital, situated behind St. Andrews Anglican Church Uso, while his wife also operates a pharmaceutical store beside the hospital where patients usually buy drugs.Owolanke was said to have claimed to graduate from Barbados University as a medical doctor but later said he was an undergraduate of University of Benin, Edo State. It was also discovered that the suspect has been moving from one village to the other to render medical services to clients in his capacity as a medical doctor for a fee.