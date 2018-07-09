Olusegun Obasanjo Attends PDP Rally

Published:

It was wild jubilations and rekindled hope for thousands of members and supporters of the Ogun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday evening when former President Olusegun Obasanjo briskly stormed the political rally of a governorship aspirant of PDP in the state, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

Obasanjo who dressed in white kaftan caused not a small stir and contagion of excitements among the crows when he dashed into the rally and waved, an indication in his heart, he wished the party and Oladipupo Adebutu success in his aspiration.

Ebora Owu who quitted partisan politics in the build – up to the 2015 general elections, did not speak during the brief moment at the rally that took place at an expanse ground within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Earlier, the House of Representatives member, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu urged Nigerians in all levels of leadership to provide good governance to the people, saying that is the only way to secure their “exalted positions and wealth.”

Adebutu said high and mighty fences or trenches could hardly secure but would just entrap one in an environment of poor governance.

The lawmaker representing Remo Federal Constituency in Ogun State gave the advice at the Ake Palace, Abeokuta, when he met with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, and his chiefs prior to the rally at OOPL.

He was at the Palace to thank the Paramount ruler for his prayer in 2015 when he was contesting for the current seat being occupied by him at the lower chamber of the National Assembly and to also seek further blessings from the royal father ahead of his 2019 governorship ambition in the state.

Adebutu said good governance would bring genuine growth and development to the people and curbs corruption.

He also noted with proper orientation, fear of God and compassion for others, a leader would able to shun corruption.

According to him, if one has the compassion for others at heart, it would be difficult for one to appropriate collective wealth for persona benefits.

Share This