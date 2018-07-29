Olisa Agbakoba Becomes Chairman Of New Mega Party (Peoples Trust)...See Full List Of Officers

Published:

BEING AN EXCERPT FROM THE RESOLUTIONS OF THE MEETING OF THE INTERIM NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL, NEC OF THE PEOPLE'S TRUST, PT; A NEWLY REGISTERED MEGA PARTY, HELD IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY, 28TH JULY 2018





The People's Trust, PT, a newly consummated mega political formation wishes to announce the birth of a tactical merger of major political platforms and stakeholders in Nigeria under the banner of its newly registered party, PT ahead of the 2019 elections in Nigeria.





The historic merger arrangement, which was formalised at the weekend at the National Secretariat of our newly registered political party, the People's Trust; situated at No. 3 Water Park Road, Jahi District, Abuja FCT, was conceived and facilitated, by like minded ideologues, promoters and associates in the Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, Coalition for New Nigeria, CNN among others, to anchor the victory of the major bloc of political opposition in Nigeria in the 2019 elections; this is following an earlier understanding for a tactical merger among major political platforms, key stakeholders and prominent players within the circle of an emergent opposition coalition in the country tagged CUPP





The fresh mega platform of rainbow formation of credible political leaders, wish to further clarify that consequent upon formalising the agreement for a tactical merger under the umbrella of a newly registered political party in 2018 known as the Peoples' Trust, PT, various political stakeholders and parties in the evolving mega arrangement have also unanimously elected Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN; a Foremost leader in the Nigerian Civil Society and human rights Community, to lead the new mega party, in the interim, towards concretizing all negotiated power sharing arrangements of the latest mega formation at the forthcoming Congresses and National Convention of the People's Trust, PT scheduled to hold as follows:





A. State Congresses: Friday 17th & Saturday 18th of August, 2018.

B. Local Government Areas Congresses on Friday, 24th & Saturday 25th of August, 2018. C. Wards Congresses on Friday, 31st August & Saturday 1st September 2018.

D. National Convention on Friday 7th & Saturday 8th September, 2018.

However, the new Protem NEC of the mega platform also ratified the 21 days statutory notice earlier given to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC by the National Secretariat of PT as regards the dates and schedule of the various Congresses and Convention stated above as required by the electoral Act of Nigeria





In the meantime, Agbakoba, who is also the Leader of Nigeria's biggest political movement; Nigeria Intervention Movement, NIM, a major convergence for Fresh breed, emerging political leaders in Nigeria, has accepted to steer the rescue agenda of the newly consummated mega party for Nigeria; pledging to go all out to recruit and mobilise other credible political allies and aspirants across the length and breadth of the country to join forces with the new mega party for a resounding victory in the 2019 electoral contest





Among the new Protem national officers elected to work with Olisa Agbakoba to organise inclusive Congresses and national convention, is the son of the former prime minister of Nigeria, Dr Abduljalil Tafawa Balewa from Bauchi State, who was endorsed as the Chairman of Board of Trustees of the mega party in the interim



Please find the full list of New Protem National Officers of the party endorsed by its provisional NEC to consummate the tactical merger, which will be formally launched at the forthcoming National Convention as follows:

Share This

NATIONAL OFFICER OF NEW "MEGA PARTY" (PEOPLES TRUST)1. National Chairperson: Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN2. Deputy National Chairperson: Chief Anthony Tosan Prest3. Assistant National Chairperson (North West): Alhaji Yusuf Maitama (Kano State)4. Assistant National Chairperson (South South): Christopher Nosakhare Ebohon (Edo State)5. Assistant National Chairperson (South East): Hon Chijioke Agu (Imo State)6. Assistant National Chairperson (South West): Ogbeni Lanre Banjo (Ogun State)7. Assistant National Chairperson (North East) Hon Japhet Yohana (Adamawa State)8. Assistant National Chairman (North Central): Hon Steve Aluko Daniel (Kogi State)9. National Secretary: Mallam Nasser Kura10. Deputy National Secretary: Mallam Khalifa Mohammed11. National Publicity Secretary: Prof. Anthony Kila (Ekiti State)12. Assistant National Publicity Secretary: Mr. Michael Egiethua13. National Organizing Secretary: Hajia Khariat Animashaun-Ajiboye (Lagos State)14. Deputy National Organizing Secretary: Bar Chris Anokam15. National Financial Secretary: Engr. Ugo Meregini (Imo State)16. Deputy National Financial Secretary: Lady Omotola Ademosu17. National Auditor: Chief Goodness Asemowei (Bayelsa State)18. Deputy National Auditor: Funke Awolowo19. National Woman Leader: Chief Mrs Juliet Oseji (Akwa Ibom)20. Deputy National Woman Leader: Dr. Olu-Usim Wilson21. National Youth Leader: Mr. Olu Adekunle (Oyo State)22. Deputy National Youth Leader: Dr. Musa M. Musa (Jigawa State)23. National Legal Adviser: Bar Abbah Ejembi (Benue State)24. Deputy National Legal Adviser: Bar Paul Abhulimen25. BOT Chairperson: Dr Abduljali Tafawa Balewa (Bauchi State)25: BoT Secretary: Chief Olarewaju Ajibulu