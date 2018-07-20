Okonjo-Iweala Gets International Appointment

Published:





Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former minister of finance, has been appointed to Twitter’s board of directors.





The two-time finance minister was appointed alongside Robert Zoellick, chairman, board of directors of AllianceBernstein Holding, a global investment management firm.





The development comes after Marjorie Scardino announced that she will be stepping down from the Twitter board.





"Ngozi and Bob are distinguished leaders with unparalleled global perspective and policy expertise,” said Omid Kordestani, executive chairman of Twitter.





"We are confident they will be incredible assets to Twitter as we continue to focus on driving transparency and making Twitter a safer, healthier place for everyone who uses our service.





Commenting on her appointment, Okonjo-Iweala said she is “thrilled” to join the Twitter team. "Twitter is a powerful platform that continues to be used as a strong connector for the global community, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team,” she said.





"As we strive to build a better world for tomorrow, Twitter can amplify messages and drive critical conversations around today’s most important issues. I look forward to partnering with Twitter’s talented directors and leadership team as we work to leverage the power of Twitter for good.”





Okonjo-Iweala has held several positions at the World Bank, most recently as managing director from December 2007 until August 2011. She is the board chair of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

