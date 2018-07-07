Ohanaeze, IPOB Reconcile Differences

Published:

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and social political group Ohanaeze Ndigbo have reconciled their differences.





The reconciliation means that IPOB would stop its verbal attacks on the Igbo leaders.





This was made known on Saturday in a statement to reporters by the Deputy Leader of IPOB, Uche Mefor.





The statement reads: “Following an important meeting with some respectable Igbo elders, the representatives of IPOB and leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo earlier today July 6, 2017 in Enugu, under the distinguished chairmanship of the very eminent Prof. Ben Nwabueze; IPOB High Command hereby mandate that all forms of verbal attacks and name calling on all media platforms against Ohaneze Ndigbo seize with immediate effect.





“No IPOB family member should disparage Ohaneze Ndigbo or its leadership until further notice.





“This is strictly to give room for a number of representations and demands made by IPOB, to those present at the meeting to be given due attention within the shortest possible time-frame, under an atmosphere devoid of rancour.





“The meeting stressed among other things the need for our people, who are presently under siege in parts of Enugu State, to recognise the urgency and need to synergise and constitute a common front against all forms of threats to our existence as a people.





“Should this gesture by IPOB, in the face of well documented betrayal and blackmail by the political class be taken for granted, IPOB shall have no option but to stand in the gap to defend the aspirations and collective will of the people of Biafra against every enemy.”

Share This