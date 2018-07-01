Ogun State Gov Appoints First Blind Permanent Secretary

Published:





Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has sworn-in the state’s first visually impaired director as permanent secretary.





Akinyemi Andrew Elijah was appointed Permanent Secretary (PS) in the State’s Civil Service. He was the second to be appointed in Nigeria to the position, according to available records.





Anambra took the lead last year, when Governor Willie Obiano appointed Azuka Ofomata as permanent secretary in the Ministry of Social, Children and Women Affairs.





Amosun said Elijah was appointed for his dedication, diligence and passion in the discharge of his duties.

