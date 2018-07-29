Offa Robbery:Saraki Assembles SANs To Battle Police

Published:

The Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Rafiu Ibrahim, has said a team of senior legal experts will handle the allegation of complicity in the Offa robbery saga levelled against the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, by the police. The police have insisted that Saraki is needed to make certain clarifications on the statement of the suspects arrested in connection with the robbery despite the legal advice from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, which absolved the Senate President of any complicity in the act.



But Ibrahim, who is among the 14 senators, who defected from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday said that Saraki’s lawyers, who are mainly Senior Advocates of Nigeria, were already brainstorming on the case. The Senator’s clarification appears to be an indication that the Senate President may not honour the police invitation and would rather ask his lawyers to handle the matter. His declaration came on the heels of the insistence of the Force PRO, Moshood Jimoh, that Saraki still had a case to answer notwithstanding the fact that a team of investigators grilled the Senate President last week in his office.



Ibrahim said, “The Senate President has a very strong legal team of many senior advocates of Nigeria who are already working on the issue. He has a legal issue with the police and he will take the case up legally.” He explained that the executive arm of government bungled a fresh strategy that was being coordinated by Saraki aimed at reconciling aggrieved federal lawmakers with the APC leadership when the police reportedly barricaded the Senate principal officers’ homes in Abuja.

