Offa Robbery :Again Saraki Replies Police Invitation In Writing

Published:

Senate President Bukola Saraki has, for the second time, responded to the police in writing, denying links with armed robbery suspects who attacked banks in Offa, Kwara state.





The Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris had on Monday, July 23, asked Saraki to report at the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Abuja on Tuesday.





According to Idris, Saraki was invited in connection with the investigation of Offa robbery incident which resulted in the death of more than 30 people.





The confessional statements made by the suspects indicted the senate president. The police had in June invited the senate president for questioning over the robberies in Offa on 5 April.





But Saraki responded to the invitation in writing.





“He has written a letter to them and the letter has taken care of the purpose of the invitation. He sent the letter to them yesterday [Tuesday]. The letter addressed the issues raised in the invitation letter,” Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Saraki, Yusuph Olaniyonu, said on Wednesday, July 25.





Meanwhile, the police authorities have yet to respond to Saraki’s latest response to their invitation for questioning.

Share This