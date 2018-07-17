Obaseke Offers N10m On Any Information Leading To The Arrest Of Killers Of Four Policemen

Published:

Angered by the killing of four policemen by unknown gunmen in Sabon-Gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State last weekend, Governor Godwin Obaseki has placed a N10 million bounty on the killers, the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie has disclosed.



Osagie who spoke in Benin yesterday after an emergency security meeting between the governor and security chiefs pledged the state government’s support to the families of the deceased policemen who were killed while on duty.



The governor described the situation as appalling and ordered a comprehensive investigation into the killings and the arrest of the assailants.



The ill-fated policemen from the Sabongida-Ora Divisional Police Headquarters were gunned down at a roadblock at Uzebba-Aviosi junction along Ifon road, Sabongida-Ora.



The meeting had in attendance, the heads and representatives of the Police, the Army, Department of State Security (DSS); Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC); and Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).





Osagie said: “The governor announced a N10 million reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to the arrest of the criminals that carried out the dastardly act. The killers must be arrested and brought to book.”



Obaseki had earlier condemned the ambush and killing of the four policemen on receiving a report of the killings of the policemen who were on routine patrol in Sabon-Gida Ora, Owan West Local Government Area of the state, at the weekend.

Share This