Obasanjo's Wife Makes Shocking Revelations About Her Son's One Year Marriage To Billionaire Daughter, Tope Adebutu

Wife of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Taiwo Obasanjo, has released a statement revealing what led to the crash of her son, Olujonwo's one-year marriage to billionaire daughter, Tope Adebutu.





Mrs Obasanjo who was against the wedding initially and had even gone to court to stop it, made some shocking allegations of what transpired in her son's marriage to Tope. She made all the allegations in a statement made available to journalist. Read the statement below...





THE CRUEL AND EVIL WIFE OF MY SON AND CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO:





PART ONE:

Psalm 62:11:

God Has Spoken Once,Twice I Have Heard This:That Power Belongs To God....not to Tope Adebutu, Rosemary Dacosta or Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.





ON TOPE ADEBUTU: She was introduced to my son by Chief Kenny Martins (my Twin brother). Long before the marriage, it was prophesied that we should not do a big wedding for my son before his 34th birthday and the wife coming will come from a wealthy family but she will cause disaffection, disunity, division and great problems in the family etc. and the wedding date must not fall on 11th or 13th and we should not use gray colour during the wedding, as the gray colour symbolises the death of the glory of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo like a gigantic fire turning into ashes, they ignored and humiliated me and picked 11th and 13th and gray colour which the Obasanjo’s family wore to the wedding.I was warned that both date will open doors to great tragedy within the family and the nation and the girl will stir up great storm in the family.





ROSEMARY DACOSTA-MOTHER OF TOPE ADEBUTU:





I went to her house to explain to her the need to shift the date based on the warning from the prophecy received but her response was that we should forget the prophecy and do the wedding quickly so that they can get big money from Chief Kessington Adebutu.





COURT CASE: when 11th and 13th of May was picked for the wedding, I pressured Chief Kensington Adebutu and Dr. Biola Olorode (The first daughter of Chief Kessington Adebutu) and Chief Kenny Martins to change the wedding date but I was hated, rubbished and called all manner of names, they even said nobody should listen to me that I am mentally deranged. Rosemary Dacosta and Tope Adebutu even boasted that the wedding date remains 11th and 13th May 2017, and that it is final.





I went to court to get them to shift the date to avert future problems, in order to avert the disaster that was prophesied when I have been seriously warned against that date. They came to court with 5 powerful Senior Advocate Lawyers to mock and ridicule me in court that I have turned the wedding to an Ile-ife oracle, Ile-ife is a town where the No. 1 Royal Monarch of the Yoruba’s comes from. I lost the suit.





WEDDING DAYS OF MY SON FOR 11TH AND 13TH OF MAY 2017:





I kept away, I didn’t attend.

AFTER WEDDING: I started receiving phone calls on three different occasions that my son has been running away from his matrimonial home because of the violent and the wild insultive behaviour of Tope Adebutu.





HIDDEN SECRET HAPPENINGS IN THE MARRIAGE:





Tope Adebutu on most occasions would slap my son, abuse and treat him with arogance and contempt, when my son realized that Tope Adebutu suffers from emotional insecurity and mental instability with daily threat from her that she would kill my son and nothing will happen, my son started locking the door of his bed room and sometimes running away from the house to save his life. My son is healthier and stronger than her; I have brought him up never to beat his wife or any woman.





TOPE ADEBUTU AND HER MUMMY’S BEHAVIOUR: After the wedding introduction Rosemary Dacosta and Tope fought one of Obasanjo’s daughter in their house. Tope Adebutu would phone my son in Abeokuta to come and she will seat in the car and give order to my son to get down and buy this, buy that for her as if my son is her servant. After marriage, every little disagreement she will slap my son and even slapping him in his car in the presence of my son’s driver





8.MY SON REFUSAL TO HAVE SEX WITH HER:





After abusing, insulting, shouting and slapping my son, she would then order my son to come and “fuck her and my son would go into his room and locked up himself and sometime run away because my son is a normal human being with his senses and dignity intact. How can any normal man make love to a demonic wife whose utterances and behavior are boastful of cruelty, destruction and humiliation?





9. HONEY MOON:





Before the honey moon a lot of strange things started happening. Rosemary Dacosta insisted on going on honey moon with my son and her daughter, my son ran away again when he heard this. His father, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo forced my son out of hiding and compelled my son to go on honey moon with his mother-in-law Rosemary Doacosta and Tope Adebutu. My son paid Six Million Naira (6 million) for the ticket of Rosemary Dacosta and Tope plus their hotel accommodation. All these were frightening development to my son, a mother-in-law going with them on honey moon. And Chief Olusegun Obasanjo supported this unheard of demand, forcing my son to agree.





Please I humbly ask the “whole world"...why on earth will a father force his son to go on honey moon with his wife and mother-in-law.





10.RITUAL KILLING AND SACRIFICE:





Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is evil, secretly in demonic agreement with the two women Rosemary Dacosta and Tope, the three of them wants to kill my son and use him as sacrifice, to fulfil his demonic agreement to Tope Adebutu that he would ensure the speedy promotion of Tope Adebutu to become the Chief Judge of Ogun State in the shortest possible manner. When my son saw that his life was in danger, he ran away from the Hiltop residence of his Dad- Chief Olusegun Obasanjo





11.ON CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO:





Most times my son would report the humiliating behaviour and utterances of Tope Adebutu to his Dad Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, instead of admonishing and calling this girl to correct her, he will tell my son to go and manage her, not for once did Chief Olusegun Obasanjo ever called her to order.





12A.PATERNAL WICKEDNESS: The oppression, evil domination and disgusting control of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on the life of my son makes him to keep running away to save himself from being killed by his wife and his biological father. When my son resisted his dad and refused to remain in his marriage, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo became a raving mad man, he seized my son’s jeep, he stopped his salary, he threatens that he would disowned my son, cut him off from his will, he will ensure that my son amounts to nothing, that he will not help him and he will block all avenues of his income and businesses to impoverish him and make my son suffer untold hardship unless he returns to his marriage to Tope.





12B. CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO:





He threatened my son and warned him never to speak to anyone or the public or the press or his mother on what is happening to him in his marriage. The pain, the attack, the gang up, the desperate and ungodly bullying of my son by his Dad to make my son submit his dignity, honour and respect to Tope is unheard of, his desperation goes even to the extent of forcefully compelling and demanding that my son must come back and start having sex with his wife or else he would make him suffer more deeply.





13A. CHIEF OLUSEGUN OBASANJO KEPT TOPE ADEBUTU MY SON’S WIFE SECRETLY IN HIS PENT HOUSE:





He kept my son’s wife Tope in his presidential library where she lived for over three months, near his own Pent house and he goes to see Tope secretly in the dead of the night. My son caught Tope his wife there on the 14th of March 2018 when he visited his Dad unannounced and after witnessing this first hand he ran away again. This is very true and can be verified. Chief Obasanjo will repeatedly phone my son threatening and shouting like a fatally wounded lion saying reconcile with your wife Tope “come back and start sleeping with your wife”





I won’t marry another wife for you, I will not marry another wife for you repeatedly, the question is... why is Chief Olusegun Obasanjo desperately and forcefully demanding that my son should go back and start having sex with his wife, knowing that my son is running away from a wife who has repeatedly served advance warning to my son that "I will kill you and nothing will happen. Chief Obasanjo married over fifteen wives and has more than thirty concubines.





When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was having problem with his own first wife the Army did not seize his car, did not drive him from his official residence, did not stop his salary or seize or freeze his bank account or payment of his salary, the Army did not join forces with his 1st wife or punished him because of his wife or gang up against him, the Military didn’t pry into his sex life or extramarital life, the Army didn’t disgrace or retired him with humiliation. When Nelson Mandela came out of prison, the horror, the humiliation, and the abuse which was not known to the world but was privately meted out to him by Winnie at the home front made him to seek divorce from Winnie.





Prince Charles of England also got his divorce from Diana when he couldn’t cope with Diana. It is very sad and very painful to say this, but Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is frightfully evil, wicked, sick and sexually immoral demonically, a sadistic psychopathic father and an unrepentant arrogant tormentor of his children who is abusing and misusing his paternal power and influence to negatively cow his children into submission, possessing demonic intelligence,a serial satanic destroyer of all family values without remorse.

