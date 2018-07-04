Obasanjo Wanted To Turn Into Another Robert Mugabe ...Adams Oshiomhole

Published:

Share This

Adams Oshiomole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says “a former president whose third term agenda was trashed”, has become an unelected adviser to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.Speaking during the APC south-east mega rally in Owerri, Imo state capital, Oshiomhole said it was the effort of Ken Nnamani, a prominent politician from the south-east, that thwarted the third term “devilish agenda”.Although Oshiomhole did not mention a name, it was clear he was referring to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.Nnamani was senate president at the time Obasanjo allegedly tried to extend his tenure.“Those who are writing letters now,who have become unelected adviser, they governed as absolute ruler for almost eight years,” he said.In January, Obasanjo had written a letter to Buhari, asking him not to contest the 2019 presidential election.But Oshiomhole fired back at Obasanjo: “For, eight years, what did they do about second Niger bridge? What did he do? And then he wanted to take us to Mugabe where there is no end of tenure.“But thanks to your son; your own son, my own brother, my own comrade, and I am talking this time of Ken Nnamani, a very proud elder statesman from the south east. He provided leadership for the determination against the road to Zimbabwe.“We must always in moments like this appreciate people for their contribution like this, so that others will be inspired to contribute because history will not forget if he had taken naira or ego and compromised, we won’t be here today.“So at any opportunity I have, I want to salute Nnamani and all those who supported determination against the third term devilish agenda.”He also said Buhari would win the 2019 presidential election.“I am happy President Buhari will not change his name to what he is not, to win votes. He will win votes by doing and obeying his conscience, and living up to his oath of office that he is president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regardless of how people voted,” he said.“And I am happy everything they said is impossible, Buhari is demonstrating that those things are possible. For the very first time, we have seen military generals being brought on trial in advancing the anti corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari.”