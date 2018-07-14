Obasanjo Meets PDP National Executive Members ,NWC In Abeokuta

Published:

The national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Saturday led other members of the party’s National Working Committee in a closed-door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.





The meeting was held in Oke Ona hall, at the Green Legacy wing in the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex, Abeokuta, Ogun state.





The former PDP deputy national chairman, South West, Olabode George, is one of the top members of the NWC of the party at the meeting.





The meeting, it was gathered, might be connected with the build-up to the 2019 general election.

