NYSC Under Pressure To Cover Up Adeosun - PDP

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party on Wednesday urged the National Youth Service Corps not to cover up alleged forgery of NYSC certificate by Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.





An online newspaper had reported that Adeosun forged NYSC exemption certificate. But the minister, who studied in the United Kingdom, has yet to respond to this allegation.





And the NYSC, while confirming that Adeosun did request for an exemption letter, said it would investigate” the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.”





But the PDP spokesman Kola Ologbondiyan has alleged that the Presidency is mounting pressure on the Scheme to cover up for the minister.





"Moreover, Nigerians are closely monitoring this issue and the public is already aware of pressure on NYSC leadership to announce a misplacement of relevant files and other excuses to achieve a dead end in the investigation,” he said in a statement.





"The NYSC must, therefore, know that its reputation is highly at stake as Nigerians are already agitated over the questionable delay by NYSC in coming out with an answer on a direct issue.





"Indeed, a simple process of matching the serial numbering, date and authorising signature on Mrs Adeosun’s certificate does not require a lengthy investigation or the current shenanigan going on at the NYSC headquarters.





"NYSC is advised to have in mind that in this age of global Information Communication Technology (ICT), there is nothing anybody can do to suppress or distort facts, even in the public service.”

