NYSC Reacts To Adeosun’s Alleged Certificate Forgery

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) has said it would investigate allegations of a forged NYSC exemption certificate by Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun.





An online news medium had reported that Adeosun did not go for the one year service but got a fake certificate of exemption.





And in a statement by the Scheme on Monday, the NYSC said,“Our attention has been drawn to the issue of the alleged forgery of an NYSC Exemption Certificate by the Honorable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun.





"Checking our records, Mrs. Adeosun did apply for an Exemption Certificate. We shall investigate the origin of the purported Exemption Certificate in question.





"Thank you"

