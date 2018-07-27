Northern Senator Demands N100m To Join PDP

Published:

A senator from the north-western part of Nigeria is demanding a repayment of at least N100 million before he would defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People Democratic Party (PDP).





However, the leadership of the PDP dismissed his request and this is thought to have stalled his movement to the opposition party on Tuesday.





Senate President Bukola Saraki announced the defection of 15 APC senators, although some have since retraced their steps in the ongoing drama at the National Assembly.





The northern senator’s fate currently remains uncertain, with strong calculations that he might not be re-elected whether or not he defects to the PDP.





“We were shocked when he made the demand because his public posturing is that of a principled Nigerian,” a southern senator said.





There are no suggestions that lawmakers who defected to PDP last week were financially induced.

Share This