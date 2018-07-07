North West Governors Forum Meet Behind Closed Door In Kaduna

Published:

The North West Governors’ Forum on Saturday met behind closed doors in Kaduna state.





The meeting has in attendance Governor Aminu Masari Katsina State and Deputy Governors of Kaduna, Jigawa and Sokoto states.





Also in attendance at the meeting are the SSGs and Commissioners of Education and Agriculture from the seven north-west states.





According to reports, the meet is meant to deliberate on agriculture, the proposal on power generation for the north-west zone and investment prospects for the zone.

Share This