Nollywood actress Tonto Dike has formally changed her name to “King Tonto” after her separation with husband Olakunle Churchhill.





She had been bearing the name on social media since then.





However, in post on Instragram, she posted photo of her voter’s card as proof that she has changed her name.





“Officially changed my name to King Tonto, that feels good,” she wrote. “Bear with me while I opt for greatness, King Tonto.”

