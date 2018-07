Published:

The funeral arrangements for Nollywood producer, Chukwudi Bambino Anachina who died on June 16th after a long battle with an undisclosed illness has been announced.





A candle light procession will be held in his honour on July 24th at O'jez, National Stadium Surulere.





His wake keeping will be held on August 2nd while his final burial procession will hold on August 3rd, 2018 in Anambra State.





May his soul rest in peace!

