Breaking :NNPC Pipeline Explodes As Residents Flee Home For Safety

A massive explosion has rocked Ilara area of Ogijo in Ogun State.The explosion occurred after a vandalised pipeline burst into flame

It was learnt that the explosion started at about 10pm on Sunday. It was still raging as at 5am on Monday





It was also learnt that the pipeline had been attacked by suspected vandals sometime last week.

The vandals were said to have left the valve open after stealing petroleum product from the tampered pipe.

It was learnt that the products started gushing out unhindered.

The community allegedly did not report the case as they should have and details are still sketchy as to what caused the vandalised part to explode.

Already, residents of the area have been said to have fled their homes for safety given the widespread fire.

When contacted, the Commander, 174 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Ezeh, said details were still sketchy at best.

He however said he has already called the area manager at Mosimi Depot to shut down that pipeline first so that the fire will be starved of an enabler.

According to him, the battalion received distress calls from residents of the area about the massive explosion.

