Nigeria's Ambassdor Republic To Sao Tome And Principe Queen Worlu Is Dead

Published:

Share This

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extolled the virtues of Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Queen Worlu who died on Monday.The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu described the death of Worlu who he appointed in 2017 as a painful loss to the country.He commiserated with the spouse and other family members as well as the government and people of Edo State over the diplomat’s death.The order for the immediate evacuation of her body by the President had been carried out by the Nigerian Air Force, according to the statement.“We pray to God to give her family the fortitude to bear this sad loss,” Buhari said.