Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, says Nigerians presently have more electricity than they can consume.





Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, Garba said





“We have more electricity that cannot be consumed, 2,000 megawatts of electricity that nobody is taking. By the year ending, we are going to hit 10,000 megawatts from the 2,600 that we inherited.”.

