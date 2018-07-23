Nigerians Getting PVCs To Humiliate Buhari In 2019 – PDP

Published:





Nigerians are getting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





The party advised Buhari not to waste resources on any cosmetic campaign for the collection of PVC, adding that his government’s failure had made Nigerians register for the cards.





"This is a leader who declared interest to contest, months ago, without talking about PVCs or engaging in any form of voter education, only for him to suddenly wake up to the reality of the mass wave of PVC collection by Nigerians, which signposts the inevitable electoral humiliation that awaits him and his party in 2019,” the PDP said in a statement.





"The sad issue is that President Buhari has refused to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have since moved ahead of him. He does not need to urge them to get their PVCs.





"They have had enough of his administration with its associated economic hardship, nepotism, bloodletting, violence and killings, and are therefore eagerly collecting the cards with the singular aim of voting him out of office.





"In fact, it appears that Mr. President just started hearing the drumbeat by Nigerians, expressing their dissatisfaction.”

