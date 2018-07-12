Nigerian Online Merit Award (NiOMA) Holds July 13th

Published:

The maiden Nigerian Online Merit Award (NiOMA) will hold on Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Main Hall of Lagos Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, the organisers announced on Saturday. The event had been originally scheduled for May 18 but was postponed due to the Ramadan and party congresses, which altered the plans of some of the key personalities expected to grace the event.



“We are happy to announce Friday, July 13 as the new date for the much-anticipated NiOMA. The nominees for the different categories will be unveiled in the days ahead as we count down to what promises to be an evening of glitz, glamour and intellectual combat. The event starts by 6pm and will be a celebration of some of the key drivers of the Nigerian internet revolution,” NiOMA Organising Committee Chairman, Mr. Lanre Alabi, said in a statement issued in Lagos.



He restated that Honourable Minister for Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, and Africa’s Serial Digital Entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, will headline the event while former Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, would serve as chairman.



The occasion, according to the NiOMA Organising Committee Chairman, “will be used to X-ray topical ICT issues facing the nation. It will be a grand one as it will attract senior executives, top government functionaries, industry leaders, market analysts, professional groups and diverse economy sectoral leaders, among others.”



A brainchild of Nigeria’s leading daily online newspaper, News Express Nigeria (newsexpressngr.com), NiOMA is designed to celebrate outstanding individuals and corporates driving the Nigerian online revolution.

