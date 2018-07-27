Nigerian Immigration To Increase Passport's Validity From 5 To 10 Years

Published:

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to increase the validity of passports issued to adults from five to 10 years.



Comptroller-General of NIS, Mr Mohammed Babandede, disclosed this to reporters on Thursday at the Passport Office in Ikoyi area of Lagos State. He explained that this was part of reforms by the Service towards improving the process of issuing passports to Nigerians.



Babandede was confident that the issuance of the new passport, which would commence before the end of the year, would reduce the burden on Nigerians to acquire passports every five years.

