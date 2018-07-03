Nigerian Air Force Personnel Rapes Colleague's 9yr Old Daughter

Published:





The Nigerian Air Force has apprehended one of its personnel for raping a nine year old daughter of his colleagues in the barracks in Abuja.





It was learned that the suspect was nabbed on 25 June, after a complaint by the father of the girl.





The suspect, who is in the custody of the Air Police at the NAF Base in Abuja, was said to have confessed to the crime.





According to reports, the incident was detected by the lesson teacher of the nine-year-old girl when she reported for duty to take the little girl on her lesson classes.





The teacher, a female, was said to have noticed the movement and uncomfortable sitting position of her pupil and then decided to find out what the matter was.





She interacted with her. The girl was said to have opened up and told her how the ‘Uncle’ defied her and told her not to tell anybody.





She told the lesson teacher that the act took place on 22 June, 2018. The teacher, it gathered, was furious. She quickly reported the matter to the girl’s mother.





The suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody, while the little girl was taken to the NAF Medical Center for examinations. It was further learned that the girl has been discharged.

Share This