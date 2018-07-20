Nemesis Caught Up With Fayose, Caused His Deputy, Olusola’s Defeat In Ekiti State – Primate Ayodele

Published:





Founder of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Lagos, Primate Ayodele Fayose, has chided the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, over the defeat of the candidate of his party, Peoples Democratic Party, Prof. Olusola Kolapo, by the All Progressive Congress, APC flag bearer, Kayode Fayemi, in last Saturday’s poll, attributing Olusola’s loss to nemesis catching up with Fayose.





He spoke in Ikere-Ekiti today when he gave a sermon on Nigeria and Ekiti to a congregation of worshippers comprising hundreds of Ekiti people.





Primate Ayodele, who reminded Fayose that he was warned to change those attributes that could bring defeat the way of Olusola, described the attributes as alleged ingratitude, arrogance and self deception of having prophetic utterances among others.





He said,“We foresaw what eventually happened in Ekiti state more than a year ago. Ekiti is also my state. I am from this town, Ikere-Ekiti. “God had asked me to warn Governor Fayose that he has a great deal of work to do to endear the hearts of Ekiti people to himself and also take care of certain human traits of his that could give defeat to his anointed candidate, Olusola.





He is just a victim of the nemesis that eventually caught up with Fayose because instead of the governor to listen to the voice of reason and prophetic utterances we told him, he branded us fake prophet but now he has seen it,” Ayodele said.





A few months ago in some national dailies, Primate Ayodele had predicted that Olusola of the PDP, though deserving of being the next governor of Ekiti state, may not have it because of certain things Fayose needed to do which would not only warm the hearts of Ekiti people towards him but also make his enemies not to triumph over him.





Primate Ayodele specifically revealed that the choice of Fayemi in the May 12 primaries of the APC would enable the party to clinch victory.





Primate Ayodele had said: “On the forthcoming election in Ekiti, PDP will lose. Kayode Fayemi will win if he listens to instructions, one of which is for him to concentrate on winning the hearts of the people.

Share This