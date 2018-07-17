NBC Set To Sanction Debtor Radio And TV Stations In Nigeria

Published:

The Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, has warned that the commission would soon sanction broadcast stations for their indebtedness to the tune of N4.2billion.



The DG spoke on Monday at the NBC Summit 2018 with the theme “Broadcast Content Development: Deepening Democratic Culture in Nigeria,” organized for broadcast stations in Enugu.



The chairman of the board of NBC, Alhaji Ikra Aliyu Bilbis said: “Very soon NBC will begin to sanction broadcast station indebted to the commission. We are supposed to be generating funds for the federal government, and N4.2billion is a whole lot of money. When we sanction, it’s because we need to sanction.”



He further explained that the broadcast stations indebted to the commission comprised television and radio stations, noting that part of their indebtedness was in the failures to renew their licences over the years.



The event which was well-attended by notable broadcast media practitioners in the country was declared open by the Enugu state Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

