NBC Gives Reasons For Shutting Down Ekiti Radio And TV

Published:

The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission has shut the Ekiti State Broadcasting Corporation because Governor Ayodele Fayose went on air to declare the PDP candidate as the winner of the governorship election that was held in the state on Saturday.



The INEC was still collating results of the election, awaiting electronic computation from the 16 council areas in the state to the INEC headquarters when the NBC ordered the closure.



The INEC headquarters was condoned off as results were being awaited.



However, no winner had emerged as of the time the governor reportedly made the announcement, and the broadcasting regulatory agency gave the order



Share This