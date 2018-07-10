National Carrier: First Set Of Planes Arrive December 19th 2018

Published:

Share This

Minister of State for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, has revealed that the December take- off date for Nigeria’ s national carrier is achievable, as the country is expected to receive the first set of airplanes on December 19thOn his Twitter handle , Sirika posted a copy of the Outline Business Case Certificate of Compliance for the National Carrier project from Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and wrote, “the December kick - off date of the project is slowly becoming reality. ”The Personal Assistant toPresident Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad , on Monday on his verified Twitter handle revealed that the name , logo , colour scheme, structure, and types of airplane of Nigeria’ s national carrier will be unveiled at Farnborough International Public Airshow on July 18 th, 2018 in London.Ahmad added that Sirika also confirmed that “Nigeria will receive the first set of five airplanes for the airliner on 19 December. And Federal Government intends to get a 30 aircraft market in five years. ”