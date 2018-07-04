N229 Million Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Minister, Bulama And Four Others Bail

Published:

Justice Hammada Isa Dashen of the Federal High sitting in Damaturu, Yobe State, on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 granted bail to a former Ex Minister Dr. Audu Bulama, Hon. Mohammed Kadai, Abba Gana Tata, Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks, for criminal conspiracy to commit Money Laundering to the tune of over N229, 000, 000 (Two Hundred and Twenty Nine Million Naira) only.





Bulama apart from being him Ex Minister, was also the Coordinator, Goodluck Jonathan Campaign Organization. He was arraigned alongside Hon. Muhammad Kadai, a former Commissioner for Integrated and Rural Development in Yobe State and Deputy Coordinator of Goodluck Jonathan campaign Organization, Yobe State; Abba Gana Tata; Muhammad Mamu and Hassan Ibn Jaks.





The Commission is prosecuting the defendants on a-7 count charge for the offence of criminal conspiracy to commit Money Laundering. The defendants conspired to make cash transactions above threshold without going through financial institution. Investigation was conducted by the Commission and facts were established against them.





While ruling on the bail application today, Justice Dashen admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N 50, 000, 000.00 (Fifty Million Naira) only with two sureties in the sum of N25, 000, 000(Twenty Five Million Naira) in like sum. The sureties who must be Civil Servants not below the rank of a Director are to be residents of Damaturu with landed properties.





All the defendants must submit their International passport to the Registrar and properties of the sureties be verified by the registrar of the court. The case has been adjourned to September 24, 2018 for trial.

