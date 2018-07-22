N200m Road Constructed By Delta Govt Collapse After One Month Of Commissioning

Published:

This road was COMMISSIONED on June 5th 2018 by the Delta State Governor.It's the new 19.5km Jesse-Boboroku which has collapsed. A mini bridge ought to have been constructed by the contractor to create a canal but as usual, mediocrity took over.Just sharp white sand and asphalt were mixed to do this road worth over N200 million.This is same thing currently being done in Isoko where a N750 million road was awarded to Portplus MARINE engineering tobuild a road. The contractor had the guts to say it's given to him as Kolanut did his support hence he will spend only N120 million and heavens won't fall.Source:Secret Reporters