My Wife "Kicked Me" And My Son Out Of Our Home - Actor, Van Vicker

Published:

Ghanaian actor Van Vicker has been placed among those who experienced the horrors of losing a bet following France’s victory against Croatia at the World cup finals.





The actor took to his Instagram page to share a video of him spending the night outside his home after the French team beat the Croatians 4-2 on Sunday evening.





Prior to the match, the actor bragged that he and his son are in support of the Croatian team, adding that his wife and daughters would be spending the night out in the rain if France loses.





He wrote: “Goooooooooooollll!! Croatia all the way. The 3 France supporters in this picture will sleep outside in the rain tonite. #Russia2018.”





At the end of the game, the actor posted a video of himself sleeping outside his home as he hoped for the rain not to fall.

Share This