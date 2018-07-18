Wednesday, 18 July 2018

My Wife Is Still Devastated - Actress, Mercy Johnson's Husband Says

Husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, Prince Okojie, has stated that his wife has not been herself since her mother passed on.

CKN News had reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie had announced the death of her mother on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

The married mother of three posted a candlelight photo on her Instagram page while announcing the news.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Okojie lamented the sudden change in his wife’s behaviour.

Okojie, a politician, disclosed this while responding to a fan’s question on his wife sudden weight loss.

He wrote:“Wife isn’t herself yet, she’s still trying to heal after moms death. She asked to see @hopefashion today since it’s her birthday so I had to support her.“I want my playful best friend/Wife back ooo.”

