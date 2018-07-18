My Wife Is Still Devastated - Actress, Mercy Johnson's Husband Says

Published:





Husband of Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson, Prince Okojie, has stated that his wife has not been herself since her mother passed on.





CKN News had reported that Mercy Johnson-Okojie had announced the death of her mother on Thursday, May 24, 2018.





The married mother of three posted a candlelight photo on her Instagram page while announcing the news.





In a post on his Instagram handle, Okojie lamented the sudden change in his wife’s behaviour.





Okojie, a politician, disclosed this while responding to a fan’s question on his wife sudden weight loss.





He wrote:“Wife isn’t herself yet, she’s still trying to heal after moms death. She asked to see @hopefashion today since it’s her birthday so I had to support her.“I want my playful best friend/Wife back ooo.”

Share This