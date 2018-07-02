Music Legend, Ras Kimono To Be Buried August 25

Published:





Nigerian music legend, Augustine Okeleke Onwubuya, aka Ras Kimono who died a few weeks back at the age of 60 will be buried on August 25, 2018.





According to a statement issued by the family, ' we wish to inform the general public that the Burial Ceremony for late Ras Kimono has been slated for the 25th day of August 2018.





The program of the events leading to the funeral will be made available in due course'.





'We wish to thank everyone who has individually and collectively supported us during these trying times and we pray the Almighty God to guide and protect us all' the statement read.

