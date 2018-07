Murdered Female Professor Buried In Kaduna

Published:

Governor Nasir Elrufai Adviser on Political and Intergovernmental Affaris Mallam Uba Sani, Commissioner for Local Government Affairs Prof. Kabiru Mato, were among the dignatories that attended the funeral prayers of late Prof. Halimatu Sadiya Idris at Aturu Road, Unguwan Sarki, Kaduna.

Halimatu Sadiya, a Prof. of Zoology and Parasitology at the University of Abuja died last night as a result of gun shots injuries she sustained in a robbery attack on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

Until her death, Prof. Halimatu Sadiya Idris served as Commissioner of Education in Katsina State.

