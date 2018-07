Published:

Mr Chris Giwa who was ordered by the Minister of Sports to take over as NFF Chairman based on a court order is seen here arriving the glass House as the NFF Secretariat is known to assume office.Mr Amaju Pinnick the NFF Chairman who is currently in Russia was asked to step down as the Chairman of NFF.Plateau State Giwa,the owner of Giwa FC of Jos arrived the Secretariat with his supporters accompanied by the Chairman Senate Committee on Sports.