It is good news for Adesunmbo Adeoye (New Ajaba) ,Tuface's baby mama who had two sons for the African Queen crooner.Sumbo has just delivered a baby for her new husband ,Pastor AdeoyeShe took to her Facebook page to announce the arrival of the new baby .This what she wrote on her pageFaithful is He who promised 🙌🏾 PRINCE DAVID ADEOYE 👑💙👶🏼 Sithembiso (🇿🇦Zulu name for Promise) Oluwaseyemilopo, Oluwatoromo, Oluwajomiloju, Oluwalonimi, Akorede, Oluwashina, Ayomide Etc 😁😁😁😁 we can never thank God enough. Jesutobiloba🙏🏽 #babyadeoye