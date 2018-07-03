Military Parades 21 Suspects Allegedly Behind Plateau Killings

Published:

In an effort aimed at fishing out those carrying out attacks in Barkin Ladi and other villages, military task force, Operation Safe Haven yesterday paraded 21 suspects who they said were arrested in connection with the attacks.According to Major Umar Adam, the media officer of Operation Safe Haven, Major Umar Adam said eleven of those arrested were arrested in connection with the killings while 14 were arrested in connection with the reprisals and civil disturbances after the attacks.He said the suspects were arrested with arms like locally made guns, revolver and other dangerous weapons which they are not supposed to have as citizens.Information extracted from the first suspects arrested led to the arrest of their accomplices. Some of the suspects have blood stains on their clothes while some wore military uniforms.