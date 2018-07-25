Melaye Arraigned, Gets N5m Bail For Attempted Escape From Custody, Damage To Police Property

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye was on Wednesday arraigned in an FCT High Court, Apo, on six counts bordering on attempted suicide , attempt to escape from custody and damage of police property .Melaye, who represents Kogi West senatorial zone, denied committing the offences , while Justice Silvanus.Oriji also ordered him to produce two sureties in like sum , as part of the bail condition.The judge ordered that the sureties must be directors in the civil service, reside in the FCT, and depose to affidavits of means .The prosecuting counsel, Dr Alex Izinyon ( SAN ) , had told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offences on April 24 .He said the defendant , while being conveyed in a police vehicle to Lokoja, forced his way out and escaped .Izinyon further said that the defendant sat on the ground, holding a substance in one hand and threatening to drink it to kill himself so that he could put the police officers in trouble.The prosecutor also said that the defendant broke the glass of the vehicle with his elbow and caused damage to police property .He said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 148, 153, 173, 231 , 326 and 327 of the Penal Code .The counsel to the defendant , Chief Mike Ozekhome ( SAN ), had prayed the court to allow the bail granted to the defendant at the Magistrates’ Court Wuse on the same charges to continue .The prosecution opposed the application, adding that bail is at the discretion of the court .The judge upheld the submission of the prosecution and gave the new bail conditions.He said that the case would be assigned to another judge by the chief judge after the vacation .( NAN )