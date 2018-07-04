MD And Accountant Of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute Arraigned For N8.3m Fraud

Published:

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission yesterday arraigned the duo of Ibrahim Onuwe Abdulmalik and Hassan Muhammad Aminu before Justice Dijje Aboki of Kano State High Court on two count charges bordering on conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.





The accused persons who are the Managing director and Head Account of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute,Kano got into trouble after the commission recieved an intelligence which alleged that the in 2013 when their institute conducted a promotion exercise it inflated the payment of arrears from N8,200,000 (Eight Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira ) to N18,000,000 (Eighteen Million Naira).





The beneficiaries of the over payment were then instructed to return the balance to the cashier of institute which was later collected by the first defendant.





Count one of the charges read" that you Ibrahim onuwe Abdulmalik and Hassan Mohammed Aminu while being the managing director and Head of Finance and Account of Hydraulic Equipment Development Institute, Kano respectively sometime in 2014 at Kano within the jurisdiction of the Kano State High Court, conspired among yourself to commit an unlawful act to wit:





with intention to defraud inflated the promotion arrears of the staff of Hydraulic Equipment Development Company Kano by adding the sum of N8,563, 530. 49 (Eight Million Five Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand Five Hundred and Thirty Naira Forty Nine Kobo) only thereto (which was an addition of 12months arrears over the 13months arrears due for payment), and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 96 of the Penal Code Laws and punishable under section 97 (1) of the same law”.





The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the two count charges read to them. Prosecution counsel Gift Douglas applied for a date for hearing. The counsel to the accused persons made an application for bail but the judge adjourned the hearing of the application to the 3rd July, 2018 while the accused persons were remanded in EFCC custody.

