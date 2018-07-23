Man Kills Friend In Abuja Over N100

Published:

A man identified only as Haruna has allegedly punched his colleague to death during a brawl over N100 in Abaji.

A witness, Ismaila Bala, said the incident happened on Thursday at about 2pm near the cattle market in the town.

The accused was stabbed several times by a mob when it was discovered his colleague, Gaddafi, was dead. The accused was rescued by police officers.

Bala said the deceased and the accused had helped catch a runaway cow that was about to be sold. The owner of the cow then took out N100 from his purse to give to the person that caught the cow.

He said the attempt by both of them to claim the money led to a heated argument.

“Both of them claimed to have ran after the cow and caught it. So the owner brought out N100 and ask who caught the cow. That was when argument started and before we realized what was happening, one of them dealt the other a blow and he fell down,” he said.

He said Gaddafi was hit on his neck and was unconscious. Then some people pounced on the attacker but people who witnessed the incident intervened and asked the alleged aggressor to take the victim to hospital where doctors confirmed him dead.

The Abaji Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Tersoo Tile, confirmed the incident. He said the corpse, which was kept at the Abaji General Hospital was handed over to relative for burial at Kwaita.

He said the accused, who had suffered injuries during the attempted jungle justice was taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, and that investigation was ongoing.

