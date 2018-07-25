Man Arrested For Sleeping With His Daughter..Blames Wife Not Not Always Being Around

Published:

A 30-year -old man, Basiru Audu, has been nabbed by the police in Niger State for allegedly abusing his six-year-old daughter in his house at London Street, Minna, the state capital.



It was learnt that his neighbours observed that the victim was walking awkwardly and on inquiry, were informed by the girl that her father “put something in her private part.”





Northern City News gathered on Tuesday that the suspect’s wife was away to their home town, Daura, Katsina State when he committed the act.



The incident reportedly occurred on July 16, when the suspect sneaked into the children’s room and had sex with her.



Audu said that he had been having sex with underage girls before he sexually abused his own daughter.



He said, “I blamed my wife for not being around when I needed sex, she travels a lot and that was why I had to sleep with my daughter; what a shameful thing.



“That night, I was having a burning sensation to have sex and since my wife was not around, I had no option but to sleep with my daughter to ease off tension,” he confessed.





The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, said the suspect had confessed to the crime and regretted his action.



Abubakar described the incident as unfortunate, saying, “When a father decides to sleep with his biological daughter, I think the world is coming to an end.”

Share This