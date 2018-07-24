Mama Boko Haram Reveals Abducted Dapchi School Girl Leah Sharibu Is Still A Christian

Published:

Aisha Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, has disclosed that Leah Sharibu has not given up her Christian faith.





Sharibu is the only Christian among the 112 kidnapped by Boko Haram members from Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.





She was held back for refusing to denounce Christianity, while the others were later returned home to their parents by the terrorists.





Speaking to newsmen in Borno on Monday, Wakil also revealed that she is working with the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) to rescue Sharibu.





She said: “I am really worried about Leah and her freedom from Boko Haram is very important to me.





“Leah did not renounce her religion, that I can assure you and we shall do everything with both the government and the international organisation to ensure she regains her freedom just like her colleagues that were reunited with her families,” she added.

